Logic Sells His 185-Song Catalog To Influence Media Partners For Eight Figures

The artist said that his music has always been a creative outlet for him.

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic has sold his music catalog to Influence Media Partners for an undisclosed amount.

According to a press release, the deal involved the Maryland artist’s publishing rights to his eight mixtapes and eight studio albums, consisting of 185 songs, recorded over at least the last 15 years.

The catalog includes hit songs such as the multi-platinum single “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, “EVERYDAY” with Marshmello, “HOMICIDE” featuring Eminem and “6 SUCKER FOR PAIN” with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons and Ty Dolla $ign featuring X Ambassadors.

In talking about the eight-figure deal, Logic—who has threatened his retirement several times over the last few years—said, “Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world.

“It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

But just because he sold his publishing, doesn’t mean he’s inactive. Logic just dropped his eighth studio album College Park and is embarking on the Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J.

The sale comes after Logic announced his partnership with the BetterHelp organization. As previously reported, he and the nonprofit will work to help get free therapy to fans in need.