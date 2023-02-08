Lola Brooke Calls GloRilla “Legendary” & Lil Kim “The Greatest”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Don’t Play With It” rapper praises her fellow female stars.

Women in Hip Hop have seen a mainstream resurgence over the last five years. Even up-and-coming acts, like GloRilla and Lola Brooke, gained the attention of music fans and media outlets.

GloRilla got the chance to take part in the “50 Years of Hip Hop” celebration at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. She shared the stage with legends such as LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, De La Soul, and Busta Rhymes.

TMZ caught up with Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke at Los Angeles International Airport to get her thoughts on the meteoric rise of GloRilla. The “Don’t Play With It” rapper praised her fellow female Hip Hop rookie for her Grammy Night performance.

“That’s lit! I feel like I won too ’cause she’s winning,” said Lola Brooke about GloRilla. “If she can do it then we all could do it… GloRilla and her friends [are] legendary. They’re all f###### legendary. I f### wit it. I vibe with it.”

While the “50 Years of Hip Hop” tribute at the Grammy ceremony included over twenty acts from multiple generations, female rap icon Lil Kim did not take part. Lola Brooke also spoke about that omission from the widely acclaimed set.

“Yo, Kim. Call me,” stated Brooke. “If you need me, I got you. I got your back. Don’t even trip about it. She’s the greatest. She’s the biggest.” The Arista recording artist added, “She don’t need anything. I’ll give her her flowers if she needs them. It’s all good.”

Last month, Lil Kim brought out Lola Brooke at the Harlem Festival Of Culture The Jump Off With Lil Kim And Friends event at NYC’s Apollo Theater. Brooke now heads across the country with Bronx-bred rhymer A Boogie wit da Hoodie for his “Me Vs Myself Tour.”