Lola Brooke Announces Release Date For Her Debut Project “Dennis Daughter”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The self-proclaimed 718 Princess links with French Montana for a new collaboration.

Brooklyn-raised rapper Lola Brooke (born Shyniece Thomas) is preparing to let her 12-track debut project loose next month. The album, titled Dennis Daughter, will arrive on Friday (November 10) with features from Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, French Montana, Latto, Nija and Yung Miami.

Brooke just released the new single “Pit Stop” with fellow New Yorker French Montana. Previously, she dropped “You” featuring Bryson Tiller as well as “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” featuring Latto and Yung Miami.

The original “Don’t Play with It” featuring Billy B served as Lola Brooke’s breakout hit. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the Brooklyn Drill song gold in July after it peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Producer Sharif “Reefa” Slater sampled Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” for this year’s “Just Relax.” Over the last two years, she also collaborated with Flo Milli, Ciara, NLE Choppa, Coi Leray and other acts.

Plus, Lola Brooke remade 50 Cent’s “Your Life’s on the Line” as part of Apple Music’s Juneteenth 2023: Freedom Songs playlist. The up-and-comer earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Awards and a Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.