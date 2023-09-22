Lola Brooke Samples Foxy Brown For “You” Single Featuring Bryson Tiller

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rising rap star Lola Brooke is back with a brand new track. The Brooklynite recruited R&B singer Bryson Tiller for “You” which includes a reinterpreted sample from a song by another NYC-bred female rapper.

Lola Brooke’s “You” borrows from “Get Me Home” by Brooklyn’s Foxy Brown. That collaboration with the R&B group Blackstreet came out on Brown’s 1996 debut studio album, Ill Na Na.

Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat produced “You” for Brooke. An official music video for the record also arrived on YouTube this week. New Orleans rapper Rob49 makes a cameo in the visuals.

“You” follows other Lola Brooke singles such as “Just Relax” and “Don’t Play with It” featuring Billy B. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Don’t Play with It” as Gold in July 2023.

Since gaining more widespread attention thanks to going viral on TikTok, Lola Brooke has connected with other recording artists. She has collaborated with Latto, Yung Miami, Flo Milli, Ciara, NLE Choppa, Coi Leray and more.

Brooke earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Awards. The Arista Records-backed rhymer is also up for Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist at the upcoming 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards which air on Tuesday, October 10.