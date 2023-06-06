Lola Brooke Hired Teyana Taylor As Creative Director For Summer Jam Debut 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor revealed she only had two four-hour rehearsals to teach Lola Brooke the choreography for her performance at Summer Jam.

Teyana Taylor wrapped another successful showing in her latest role as creative director, teaming up with Lola Brooke for her Hot 97 Summer Jam debut at the weekend.

After working her creative magic with Latto in April and Summer Walker a month later, Teyana lent her creative skills to the rising NYC rapper.

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram Monday (Jun. 5) to share some behind-the-scenes preparation.

Teyana Taylor shared a video of her putting Lola Brooke and her backing dancers through their paces for the upgraded “Don’t Play With It” choreography. Teyana initially observed from the back, demonstrating how to nail every move.

She also shared a of snippet of Lola’s flawless performance at Summer Jam alongside another clip of her greeting the Brooklyn native as she came off stage. Lola Brooke jumped into Teyana Taylor’s arms for a sweet embrace.

Teyana heaped praise on Lola in the caption, applauding her for acing her set, despite the short prep time.

“Damnnnnn @theauntiesinc back at it again 😏” Teyana Taylor began. “Dear @lola.brooke 🌹 Ya summer Jam debut went out with a bangggggggg! You should be very proud of yourself. You got IT! We literally only had 2 four hour rehearsals but I had no worries cause I knew you could & would kill that s###! I want to thank you and ya amazing team for trusting @theauntiesinc and knowing that you were in good hands. This is just the beginning! So be ready to reach beyond the stars ✨”

Meanwhile, Lola Brooke also thanked Teyana Taylor as she reflected on her journey to the Summer Jam stage.

“In 2012 I told myself ‘I’m never coming back to summer jam unless I’m on that stage,” she penned. “2023 I’m MAIN STAGE SUMMER JAM ! Thank you @hot97.” She shared a touching message to the “Rose In Harlem” hitmaker, who she watched on TV as a kid.

“Just wanna say I watched you as a kid on sweet16 and knew girls like me exist ! I never questioned my identity after that! You’re my mood board !” Lola added. “This meant everything to me tee thank you for helping, trusting and believing in me to get the job done in 2days. ❤️🌹 @teyanataylor”