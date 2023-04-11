Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” Reaches No. 1 At Urban Radio 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The BK representative continues to raise her stock.

Brookyn-bred rapper Lola Brooke has a certified Billboard hit with her “Don’t Play With It” single. After being released in May 2021, the track has gained significant radio support.

In fact, Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It” made it to No. 1 on urban radio. This feat followed the TikTok-boosted song debuting at No. 69 on the April 8-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The original “Don’t Play With It” features Billy B. An official remix version of the song with Atlanta native Latto and Yung Miami of the City Girls dropped on March 24, 2023.

Since its debut last month, the “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” music video starring Lola Brooke, Latto, and Yung Miami amassed more than 3.6 million views on YouTube. The original’s visuals are closing in on 30 million views.

Lola Brooke announced she signed a major label deal with Arista Records earlier this year. Arista’s CEO/President David Massey said Brooke’s music is “larger-than-life” and her vision is “powerful.”

Since partnering with Arista Records, Brooke secured an endorsement deal with Timberland for the footwear brand’s 50th anniversary of the Original Timberland Boot campaign. She also opened for fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie on the “Me Vs Myself Tour” international trek.

Additionally, this year saw Lola Brooke work with Alabama rhymer Flo Milli and New York rhymer Maiya The Don for the “Conceited” collaboration. Plus, Brooke recently teased a possible new song with Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill.