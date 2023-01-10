Rising Star Lola Brooke Inks Deal With Major Label

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke emerged as one of New York’s new stars thanks to the viral success of her song “Don’t Play With It.”

Arista Records announced the signing of Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke on Monday (January 9).

The Sony-backed label added Lola Brooke to its roster as part of a deal with Team 80 Productions. The New York-bred rapper experienced a breakthrough when her 2021 song “Don’t Play With It” went viral in 2022.

“Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” Arista’s CEO and president David Massey said in a press release. “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful. We’re excited to welcome her to the Arista Records family.”

Team 80 Productions founder Eugene “80” Sims added, “From the beginning, Lola has stayed true to her artistic integrity and identity that, as the world is seeing now, is dominating the music culture in rap and beyond. Since joining the Team 80 Productions family in 2016, Lola has embodied the core principles of our independent label that was established to continue the legacy of Hip Hop in its birthplace, New York City … We’re very excited to join forces with the Arista team to develop Lola Brooke for global success.”

Last year, AllHipHop spoke to Lola Brooke about her career journey. She discussed her goals as an artist and dreamed of a collaboration with Missy Elliott.

Watch the interview below.