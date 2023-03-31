Lola Brooke Teases Collaboration With Meek Mill

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The neophyte also shouts out Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, 50 Cent, and more.

Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke broke out onto the Hip Hop scene with her “Don’t Play with It” single. Brooke then earned a co-sign from fellow Brooklynite and rap legend Lil Kim.

MEFeater magazine tapped Lola Brooke for the outlet’s latest cover story titled “The Heiress of New York.” In the article, the Arista recording artist showed love back to Lil Kim and teased a potential song with a Philadelphia-bred rhymer.

“You have DMX, Jay -Z, Foxy, Lil Wayne, Missy, Kim, Eve, and Busta Rhymes. Meek Mill is one of my biggest inspirations, and we might already have something in the tuck. Tell Meek we need to tap back in, actually,” said Brooke.

Earlier this year, Lola Brooke made a cameo on the CBS series East New York. 2023 has also seen Brooke travel across North America as part of fellow New Yorker A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “Me Vs Myself Tour” which hit Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 4.

Brooke also displayed her love for NYC culture by partnering with Timberland for the footwear brand’s Hip Hop Royalty Boot campaign. She told MEFeater how another rap star from her hometown inspired her to start rapping.

“One of my memories of discovering my love for rap was seeing 50 Cent’s video for ‘Wanksta.’ He showed us something that I could relate to. It was so New York, so raw. You can still watch that video today and feel the energy,” expressed Lola Brooke.

In addition to dropping her own singles like “Don’t Play with It” featuring Billy B, Lola Brooke appeared on Flo Milli’s “Conceited” along with Maiya The Don. A remix for “Don’t Play with It” came out on Match 24. Latto and Yung Miami are featured on the new version.