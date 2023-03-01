Lola Brooke Stars In Timberland’s Hip Hop Anniversary Campaign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Don’t Play With It” hitmaker helps celebrate 50 years of the culture and the boot.

Lola Brooke is one of the latest rising rappers to emerge from New York City, the birthplace of Hip Hop. NYC fashion staple Timberland has now partnered with the Brooklynite for a new campaign.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Original Timberland Boot and the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture, the brand launched the Hip Hop Royalty Boot. Brooke serves as a model for commemorative footwear.

“Hip Hop has impacted our brand enormously over the past five decades, so we’re proud to present Brooklyn MC, [Lola Brooke], who is one of the voices carrying Hip Hop into the next 50 years, in the Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot,” reads an Instagram statement from the company.

The social media post continues, “The Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot pays tribute to the four pillars of Hip Hop — DJ’ing, MC’ing, graffiti, breakdancing and Sedgwick Ave, in The Bronx, New York, the place it all started.​”

Lola Brooke began gaining national attention with her “Don’t Play With It” single featuring Billy B. The song spread across TikTok in 2022. Originally released in May 2021, “Don’t Play with It” went on to make it into the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Earlier this year, Arista Records signed Lola Brooke to a major label deal. David Massey, Arista CEO, stated, “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful. We’re excited to welcome her to the Arista Records family.”

Lola Brooke has already received co-signs from fellow New York City-raised rappers Lil Kim and Cardi B. Additionally, Brooke joined the “Me Vs Myself Tour” which is headlined by Bronx rhymer A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The international trek hits Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 4.