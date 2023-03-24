Lola Brooke Taps Latto, Yung Miami For ‘Don’t Play With It’ Remix  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After kicking down the door last year with the viral hit “Don’t Play With It” Lola Brooke recruited Latto and Yung Miami on the remix.

Lola Brooke is continuing her rise in the rap game linking with two fellow rising star female emcees on the remix of her hit single, “Don’t Play With It.”

The Brooklyn, NYC native made noise on her entry into the scene scoring viral success with the song last year. After signing her first deal with Arista Records in January, Lola Brooke dropped her new single “So Disrespectful,” earlier this month.

Word got out that the “Don’t Play With It” remix was on the way after Lola Brooke was spotted filming a video alongside Latto and Yung Miami. Check out a clip from the shoot and listen to the single, released Friday (Mar. 24), at the end of the page.

Young Miami, Latto and Lola Brooke shooting the “don’t play with it” remix music video in NYC ✅ pic.twitter.com/C7QKc5zHSW — PAYCHEQUE! (@Hallofmirrors__) March 21, 2023

Lola Brooke opened up about the track’s success during a recent interview with Consequence Sound. “Don’t Play With It” was originally released in 2021 but didn’t take off until a year later.

“I didn’t realize how big of a moment I would have from this song,” she explained. “I know it would be a moment, but I didn’t know how big. When I put the song out, my intention was to just promote it just because I was a fan of my own music. So even though it wasn’t pitching — on the first release, it wasn’t pitching yet, but it still was a good song to me. So I didn’t have no choice but to keep promoting the song.”

Soon, she got the co-sign from some of rap’s heaviest hitters, with praise from Missy Elliot. Lil Kim and Future also brought her out as a guest act on their recent NYC shows.

“I didn’t even let Pluto finish introducing who I was or who he was bringing out,” Lola said of her appearance with Future. “I just heard my music and I just ran out. And when I watched the video back, I see he was like, “Oh, oh, woah. Okay, Lola.” I was so excited, I couldn’t even hold it in.”

Lola Brooke – Don’t Play With It Remix Featuring Latto, Yung Miami