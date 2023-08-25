Lola Brooke Talks Sampling Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” For “Just Relax” Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop celebrates its 50-year anniversary in 2023. This year has seen a lot of conversations about the culture largely being dominated by female acts like Lola Brooke.

Brooklyn’s Lola Brooke broke out with her 2021 single “Don’t Play with It” featuring Billy B. The Gold-certified track started gaining traction online in 2022 thanks to TikTok users.

Since that time, Brooke dropped a remix for “Don’t Play with It” with Latto and Yung Miami. She also created collaborations with Ciara, NLE Choppa, Coi Leray, and others.

“Just Relax” is one of Lola Brooke’s latest solo releases. Producer Sharif “Reefa” Slater sampled Black Sheep’s No. 1 rap single “The Choice Is Yours” from 1991 for the new Brooke record.

Wonderland magazine selected Lola Brooke as the cover artist for the British publication’s Autumn/Fall 2023 issue. The outlet’s feature article about the Arista Records signee includes a discussion about “Just Relax.”

“[Reefa] ran down the history of [“The Choice Is Yours”], how much of a classic it was and I was scared to do it but I ended up doing it anyways,” said Brooke. The rapstress also known as Big Gator referred to herself as a student of Hip-Hop culture.

Lola Brooke added, “It gives a voice to people like me, which was important for me growing up, especially as an only child.” A full-length body of work from Brooke is on the way. She promises the project will be an “emotional rollercoaster.”