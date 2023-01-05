Black Sheep Sues Universal Music Group For Unpaid Royalties

Back in 1991, Black Sheep burst onto the mainstream Hip Hop scene with “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited).” Fast forward 31 years, the New York-bred duo seeks compensation from Universal Music Group.
According to reports, Black Sheep filed a federal class action lawsuit against the multinational music corporation. Andres “Dres” Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean claim Universal Music Group owes nearly $750 million to the label’s artist roster.
Black Sheep accuses Universal Music Group of breaching contracts by agreeing to an “undisclosed, sweetheart” deal with a streaming service. The plaintiffs allege UMG knowingly negotiated lower royalty payments from Spotify for UMG’s own financial benefit.
“For approximately a decade, Universal omitted from the royalty statements Universal issued to plaintiffs that it had received Spotify stock in connection with the ‘use or exploitation’ of Black Sheep recordings,” reads a section of the legal filing.
The lawsuit paperwork also states, “As a result of its continuing contractual breaches, Universal has unlawfully retained approximately $750 million in royalties that should have been paid to plaintiffs and the class.”
Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours (Revisited)” peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Rap Singles chart. The track lives on the A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing album from 1991. That project hosts the “Flavor of the Month” and “Strobelite Honey” singles too.
A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing earned a Gold Award from the RIAA. Black Sheep’s album catalog also includes 1994’s Non-Fiction. Both A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing and Non-Fiction came out via Mercury Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.