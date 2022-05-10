London Rappers Giggs & Potter Payper Tease Upcoming Banger 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Giggs and Potter Payper met up in the studio to work their magic and have a new collaborative effort on the way.

Giggs and Potter Payper linked up in the studio, teasing a U.K. rap collaboration fans have been waiting for since the pair dropped “We Dem N#####,” in 2017.

The London rappers shared some footage from their recent studio session, hinting that they have something on the way.

“Heard they slimed him out Heard they did that boy abysmal 🐐,” wrote Potter Payper in the caption, perhaps revealing lyrics from the song. However, Giggs understood the hidden meaning and replied with a sequence of laughing emojis.

Giggs collab notwithstanding, Potter Payper has been working on his solo projects and could be working on the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 mixtape, Thanks for Waiting. He took to Instagram to share an image from inside the booth, alongside a picture of what looked to be song titles.

Potter Payper On Meeting Giggs

Potter Payper paid tribute to U.K rap icon Giggs during an interview last year and revealed the impact he had at the beginning of his career.

“Just before I went to jail, music-wise, I wasn’t in the best situation. I was around the wrong people, I was being taken advantage of. Within that, the silver lining is that I got to meet Giggs,” he revealed. “He saw my situation straight away, recognised me and my attributes, where I was coming from. He probably saw a likeness to himself. After we built a relationship, he ended up doing the Landlord tour. He could have chosen so many bigger artists who would have added something to the show, but he shouted me to open up for him. I couldn’t believe it. I said I’d do it for nothing, but he told me never to do anything for free, no matter who asks you. Know your worth.”

Check out their 2017 offering, “We Dem N#####,” below.