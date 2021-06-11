Lori Harvey Explains How She Ignores Future’s Attacks

Lori Harvey revealed how she has managed to take the high road after she has been the subject of a few disses from her ex-boyfriend, superstar rapper, Future.

Lori Harvey has had a string of consensual relationships and for the most part they have been mature.

While many have been devastated after breakups (some mad salty), no one has been as disrespectful as her ex-beau, rapper Future.

On an unreleased version of “Holiday” by 42 Dugg, Future spits a rhyme that targeted Harvey’s uber-popular and rich step-pop saying, “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

What was meant to embarrass her, possibly because she moved on or possibly because still has been calling him, actually gave her fuel to check his weird-making-babies-and-not-claiming-or-paying-child-support a## in the classiest way.

She doesn’t say anything. Why? Hit dogs holler.

Instead, she mentions, in a new Bustle article, that she is focused on vibrating higher and not being public about conflict her in her life.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” Lori Harvey said. “Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on.”

“I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation,” she continued. “So I think that would probably be what they get from me because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”