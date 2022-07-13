“Love & Hip Hop” Atlanta and Miami Reveals Star-Studded Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray J., Princess Love, Safaree, Erica Mena and more lead a blockbuster cast on the new “Love & Hip Hop” season. Read more!

VH1 has revealed its upcoming cast for two big shows on the network. Both from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, fans are about to gag when they see who will be featured in the Atlanta and Miami casts.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Miami return Monday Aug 8 8/7c pic.twitter.com/HqC84NQtO9 — Jon Robinson (@1neNOnly) July 11, 2022

Both shows will premiere their new seasons on Monday, Aug. 8. Atlanta will come on first, within the 8 p.m. (EST/PST) hour and Miami will follow at the 9 p.m. (EST/PST).

The cast for Atlanta is very familiar with the inclusion of Shekinah and Renni Rucci as new players.

Bambi

Erica Mena

Karlie Redd

Kendra Robinson

Kirk Frost

Mendeecees Harris

Momma Dee

Rasheeda Frost

Renni Rucci

Safaree Samuels

Scrappy

Sierra Gates

Shekinah

Spice

Yandy Smith-Harris

Yung Joc

VH1 promises this season of LHHA “will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.”

The cast of the Miami show is similar to the past seasons, with the inclusion of Noreaga, Ray J, and Princess Love Norwood.

Amara La Negra

Bobby Lytes

Florence El Luche

Joy Young

Neri Santiago

Noreaga

Princess Love Norwood

Ray J

Shay Johnson

Sukihana

Trick Daddy

Trina

The network also breaks down Miami, saying, “as the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.”

Fans had their opinions!

I can’t wait for love and hip hop Miami to comeback Atlanta not so much because I’m sick of those same old people bringing nothing karlie them played out #BasketballWives — Whitney Gaspard (@honestspokengir) July 12, 2022

Just started watching love and hip hop Atlanta…. This s### is cringey, but entertaining enough. 🥴🤣🤣 — Cari (@blackperuana) July 11, 2022

The way Yandy moved her and her family to Atlanta so she could still be on Love And Hip Hop 💀💀 — j (@KlRBYREED) July 11, 2022

I'm sorry but I've been waiting for love and hip hop Hollywood for too dam long I was hoping it was that. Also so is Ray j on Atlanta or Miami now. #BasketballWives — marie (@mbto22) July 12, 2022

OK Love & Hip Hop! Miami and ATL got that monday slot on VH1! I was wondering when ATL was coming back. — Ororo Munroe (@Haute2Trott) July 12, 2022