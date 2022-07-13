“Love & Hip Hop” Atlanta and Miami Reveals Star-Studded Cast

VH1 has revealed its upcoming cast for two big shows on the network. Both from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, fans are about to gag when they see who will be featured in the Atlanta and Miami casts.
Both shows will premiere their new seasons on Monday, Aug. 8. Atlanta will come on first, within the 8 p.m. (EST/PST) hour and Miami will follow at the 9 p.m. (EST/PST).
The cast for Atlanta is very familiar with the inclusion of Shekinah and Renni Rucci as new players.
- Bambi
- Erica Mena
- Karlie Redd
- Kendra Robinson
- Kirk Frost
- Mendeecees Harris
- Momma Dee
- Rasheeda Frost
- Renni Rucci
- Safaree Samuels
- Scrappy
- Sierra Gates
- Shekinah
- Spice
- Yandy Smith-Harris
- Yung Joc
VH1 promises this season of LHHA “will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.”
The cast of the Miami show is similar to the past seasons, with the inclusion of Noreaga, Ray J, and Princess Love Norwood.
- Amara La Negra
- Bobby Lytes
- Florence El Luche
- Joy Young
- Neri Santiago
- Noreaga
- Princess Love Norwood
- Ray J
- Shay Johnson
- Sukihana
- Trick Daddy
- Trina
The network also breaks down Miami, saying, “as the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.”
Fans had their opinions!