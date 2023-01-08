“Love & Hip Hop” Mendeecees Labeled An “Angel” For Helping Teen After Car Crash

“Love & Hip Hop” star Mendeecees Harris helped a young man after he was a victim of a hit-and-run and waited until the police came.

On Christmas eve, around 7 p.m., 17-year-old Ian Maman was driving in his Hyundai Elantra northbound on I-75 near Delk Road when someone crashed into him, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The accident resulted in a chain reaction, causing the kid to collide with other cars before hitting the median and spiraling onto the road.

The teen got pretty banged up, and the person who hit him was gone. The motorist never checked in on him to see if he was hurt. The accident, according to the young man, changed him.

“It changed me a little bit,” Maman said, thinking about that day. “I view a lot of things differently now. Life is just so precious. You never know when it’s going to end or when it can end.”

While there, the teen says Mendeecees was driving by and saw his car on the side of the road. Mendeecees, Yandy Smith’s life partner, parked his car and went over to see if everything was ok.

He discovered it was a young man and stayed with him until his family came. The reality star is actually called Maman’s father.

“It started to spiral out of control, and it hit the wall and bounced off the wall and went right back in the middle of traffic,” Mendeecees remembered. “At the time, I immediately started slowing down to avoid a collision. As he’s spinning — he got hit from the back of the car to the front — they were just hitting him all over, so when he pulled over to the shoulder, I had time to pull over.”

Mendeecees continued, “I got a little past him, but I pulled over, but my first instinct is that someone could be stuck in the car, the car could blow up, and just try to help them get out of the car as soon as possible.”

He also said the boy did not know what to do. A quick-thinking Mendeecees said the first thing he thought of was pulling him out of the car if it was volatile and blew up.

“When I saw it was a teenager, a young man, the first thing that came to mind was that could’ve been my son,” said Mendeecees, 44.

The boy’s mother Debbie Diamond was extremely grateful that Mendeecees came when he did and had the heart to help her son.

“We’re just very thankful,” Diamond said. “I feel like there were angels around this child. I really feel like Mendeecees was one of those angels. He stopped, and he helped him. I mean, it was Christmas Eve. I’m sure he was busy trying to get to his family, but he did the right thing. As a parent, I will be forever grateful to him.”