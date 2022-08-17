‘Love Jones’ Stars Nia Long & Larenz Tate To Reunite At CultureCon

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The leader actors of the cult classic will speak about the film in NYC.

Back in 1997, director Theodore Witcher presented Love Jones. The romantic drama starred Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Isaiah Washington, Bill Bellamy, and Lisa Nicole Carson.

Nia Long and Larenz Tate will reunite at Creative Collective NYC’s fourth annual CultureCon, according to Variety. The Creative Genius conversation takes place on Saturday, October 8.

Love Jones is considered a cult classic among some fans. A generation of movie-watchers holds fond memories of the poetry-themed love story between Darius Lovehall (Tate) and Nina Mosley (Long).

The New Line Cinema release grossed $12.5 million at the domestic box office. Love Jones: The Music soundtrack hosts classic R&B tracks such as “The Sweetest Thing” performed by Refugee Camp All-Stars featuring Lauryn Hill.

Past speakers for CultureCon include Will Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael B. Jordan, Billy Porter, and Keke Palmer. This year’s NYC edition features screenings, networking events, panels, and more.

Attendees at CultureCon Atlanta 2022 in May had access to hear from Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Insecure actor Jay Ellis, and rising rapper Saucy Santana.

Los Angeles hosted CultureCon for the Juneteenth holiday in June. Organizers for CultureCon LA 2022 provided a special sneak peek of Jordan Peele’s sci-fi thriller Nope.