Public Enemy’s Chuck D Names The LOX Best Rap Group Of 2020s

Offset recently ranked Migos at No. 2 and LOX at No. 4.

Chuck D rose to prominence as a member of the influential Hip-Hop group Public Enemy. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recently used his cultural cachet to name The LOX as the best group of the current decade.

Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss make up The LOX. The East Coast-based MCs released projects under the umbrella of Bad Boy Entertainment, Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Roc Nation.

“Lemme say this,” Chuck D tweeted on Monday (April 1). “Best group of 2020s @thelox… stop running from them. @SHEEKLOUCH, @stylesp [and] @Therealkiss ‘sliced raps that have closed all generation gaps.'”

Offset recently sparked a conversation about Hip-Hop’s greatest groups while appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The Migos rapper ranked his trio as No. 2 behind Outkast. Set also listed Wu-Tang Clan at No. 3 and The LOX at No. 4.

The LOX dropped Money, Power & Respect via Bad Boy in 1998. Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss returned with the Ruff Ryders-backed We Are the Streets two years later.

Roc Nation later played a role in distributing 2016’s Filthy America… It’s Beautiful and 2020’s Living Off Xperience. Each member of The LOX have also put out multiple solo albums since 2001.

Public Enemy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The group’s discography includes classic Hip-Hop albums such as It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet.