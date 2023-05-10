LSU Issues Apology For 9/11 Lyric In Flau’jae’s Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LSU has issued a statement apologizing for a line in one of Flau’jae’s song that mentions the terrorist act of 9/11.

As the world is celebrating rapper and NCAA women’s championship basketball player Flau’jae Johnson success, there are those who taking a closer listen to everything the teen says. And like most teens (and rappers) that includes controversial lyrics that sound fire when said— but could have other inferences to different communities listening.

An example is her new song, where she spits on top of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” according to TMZ.

The 19-year-old ROC Nation signee, whose father is deceased rapper Camoflauge, rapped, “In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers.”

The 911 she was talking about was not the devastating terrorist attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001, but the slang for a Porsche.

Many people took to social media to blast her and LSU for the insensitive lyrics.

"In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers." – Flau’jae Johnson.



Take a bow @LSUwbkb. A player on your team mocked those who died on 9/11 by comparing it to a Porsche.



Disgusting. I know people who still struggle to sleep at night because of what they did in war after… pic.twitter.com/AFmw2zK6mf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2023

In response to the backlash, LSU has issued a statement apologizing for the line in the song.

“While she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” LSU shared with FOX News in a statement.

“We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

