LSU Star Flau’jae Johnson On Columbia Exec’s Radar: “She Need To Get At Me”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flau’jae Johnson, who helped LSU win its first national championship in women’s basketball, is a rapper with a Roc Nation distribution deal.

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson grabbed the attention of a major label executive.

Columbia Records executive vice president Bu Thiam expressed interest in signing the rapper/basketball player in an interview with TMZ. Thiam praised Johnson when asked if she has what it takes to pursue a career in music.

“She hard,” Thiam said. “Tell her, ‘You need to holla at me.’ She need to get at me.”

Johnson previously appeared on The Rap Game reality show and signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation. Her rapping received more attention from the likes of Thiam after she helped the LSU women’s basketball team win its first NCAA national championship.

“I’ve been actually looking into her a little bit,” Thiam said. “I went to her page the other day to kinda see if it was real, to see if she was like playing or if she was serious about it. From what I see, she’s been doing this for a while now. It just so happens she has basketball skills, but she’s a real rapper for real. So, I’ma definitely look into that fa sho.”

Earlier this month, Lil Wayne teased a collaboration with Johnson. She and fellow LSU star Angel Reese remain in school as they seek to defend their title next season.