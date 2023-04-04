Meet Flau’jae Johnson: The Only Commercial Rapper To Ever Win An NCAA Title

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the reason her father, rapper Camouflage, is smiling down from heaven right now.

When the rap world first got to meet a young Flau’jae Johnson, she did not have an LSU jersey on and a basketball in her hand. She was a cast member of Jermaine Dupri’s “Rap Game” (Season 3) reality show on Lifetime. Her fierce competitiveness and lyricism set her apart from many in her season with notable artists like Fabolous, Rick Ross, and John John Da Don.

Then a tiny tike, she said she wanted to make her late father, Savannah rapper Camouflage, proud.

AllHipHop.com interviewed the emcee back around this time.

Camouflage was murdered in 2003 at the age of 21, right at the time his career was taking off. He had already charted on two different charts on Billboard and had nothing but promise for his future. Unfortunately, he was fatally shot while walking with Flau’jae’s brother—then a toddler—outside his recording studio.

Her mother was pregnant with Flau’jae when he was killed.

After the “Rap Game,” Flau’jae also was cast on another musical reality show, “America’s Got Talent.” While she won the judges over with her song, “Guns Down,” it wasn’t until she hit them with “I Can’t Lose” that she got the golden buzzer and four standing ovations.

Simon Caldwell even said she was one of his favorite performances ever.

Though she was eliminated in the quarterfinals, she walked away with the honor of being one of only 9 contestants to receive the golden buzzer and signed to Roc Nation.

Now, as a player on the 2023 NCAA Championship team, Flau’jae is at the top in a different way… as an athlete.

On Sunday, Apr. 2, her team beat out Iowa State for the title. After they won, the arena filled up with cheers, excitement, and the LSU freshwoman’s song “Big 4” played in celebration.

Flau'jae Johnson is an LSU freshman, a guard on the basketball team, and a rapper.



They just played her song after winning the title:

pic.twitter.com/0kxp7nUF8r — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 2, 2023

Are you gonna rap or be a athlete if I’m still doing both why you asking meee ??!!4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuU57AA4mi — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 3, 2023

The artist/ athlete said the feeling was surreal.

She tweeted, “I’m in a dream.”

FACTS !! I’m in a dream right now 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/MDtqjb8auU — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 3, 2023

If her goal was to make her father proud, mission accomplished.