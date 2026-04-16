Drake Honors Sade With Towering 9-Foot Love Deluxe Sculpture Handcrafted Over Six Months

Drake commissioned a towering, hand-sculpted tribute to Sade’s Love Deluxe era — and the artist behind it says it was the hardest thing she’s ever made.

The Toronto rapper commissioned artist Rebecca Maria to create the ambitious piece, which reimagines the iconic album cover using five types of clay — entirely by hand.

Drake’s admiration for Sade has always been well-documented, but his latest tribute takes it to a new level — literally. The rapper recently unveiled a nearly nine-foot sculpture inspired by Sade’s landmark Love Deluxe era, commissioned from artist Rebecca Maria and six months in the making.

The towering piece reimagines the haunting elegance of the Love Deluxe album cover using five distinct types of clay, shaped entirely by hand across half a year of work that, by Maria’s own account, pushed her to her absolute limits.

“I Made This the Hardest Possible Way”

Maria offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the project through her Instagram Stories, detailing both the emotional and technical challenges she faced along the way.

“There were times I really did not know how I was going to finish this sculpture,” she wrote, citing issues with managing the weight of different clay types and ensuring the finished piece could support itself structurally.

Much of the work was done by studying the original album artwork on her phone or working purely from memory — an added layer of difficulty on an already demanding build.

“I made this the hardest possible way just to see if I could,” she added. “So truly all your kind messages and comments mean so much to me, thank you.”

Additionally, she explained why she used different types of clay. “Took me 6 months to create. Entirely hand sculpted, using 5 different clays,” she posted in the comments. “Some clay hold[s] better than others for certain areas or different clays cover larger areas better.”

A High-Profile Commission From a Seasoned Artist

While the Sade sculpture may be Maria’s most ambitious work to date, she is no stranger to high-profile commissions. She previously created three-foot Dipset sculptures for Drake, along with custom chain sculptures for A$AP Rocky and a recreation of Frank Ocean’s Blonde for Lil Yachty — a resume that places her at a unique intersection of fine art and Hip-Hop culture.

Drake’s Deep and Lasting Connection to Sade

Drake’s reverence for Sade goes far beyond art collecting.

The rapper has long expressed deep admiration for the notoriously private singer, even immortalizing her with two tattoos of her likeness on his torso. The latest commission adds yet another chapter to that ongoing homage — one that blurs the line between personal tribute and cultural statement.

Whether Sade herself has seen the piece or responded remains unknown. But the gesture speaks to something larger: her enduring influence across generations and genres, with Drake standing as one of her most prominent modern-day admirers.

Sade was recently announced as one of the latest to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.