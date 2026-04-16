Joseline Hernandez Announces Pregnancy With Balistic Beats

Joseline Hernandez confirms she’s expecting her second child with longtime partner Balistic Beats, sharing the joyful news on Instagram.

Joseline Hernandez is expecting her second child with longtime partner Balistic Beats, marking a new milestone in their relationship.

The reality star announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a series of intimate photos of herself cradling her stomach while holding hands with her man.

Their caption read, “New beginnings and I’m thankful,” signaling the joy surrounding the news.

This pregnancy is the couple’s first child together, though Joseline already has a daughter named Bonnie Bella from her previous relationship with Stevie J.

The pair’s journey has been documented extensively on VH1, and they’ve worked through relationship challenges on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, where they appeared in Season 16 to strengthen their bond.

Balistic Beats, whose real name is Robin Ingouma, has been a steady presence in Joseline’s life for years now.

The music producer and the Puerto Rican Princess have built something solid together, and their relationship has evolved from dating to engagement to now starting their family.

Joseline previously documented her first pregnancy journey on the VH1 special “Joseline’s Special Delivery,” giving fans an intimate look at motherhood.