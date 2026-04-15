Dave Chappelle Considering “Chappelle’s Show” Revival

Dave Chappelle might be back in ways we never even thought about. “Chappelle’s Show” returning is a rumor we want to hear.

The legendary comedian, Dave, recently admitted that his stance has softened when it comes to revisiting the iconic sketch series that helped redefine televised comedy in the early 2000s. For years, he was firm. It was over. Done. A closed chapter. But now? Not so fast.

“If you’d asked me that question a year ago, I’d have told you absolutely not,” he told the AP. “But in the last few weeks … I’m considering it.” WOW.

That is not a yes – to me. And it is definitely not a no – for all others.

For those who remember, “Chappelle’s Show,” which is everybody. The show was was of the funniest movements on TV. It took on race, politics and pop culture. Then, at the height of its success, Chappelle famously walked away. After leaving a $50 million deal in 2005 due to creative burnout, Chappelle had firmly distanced himself from the show for nearly two decades. Something in the machine didn’t sit right with his spirit.

Fast forward to now and the landscape has changed dramatically. Social media comedians are breaking through overnight. Digital platforms have leveled the playing field. Everybody has a voice, but not everybody has that voice. And Chappelle knows it.

On the flip side, he loves people like Druski.

“I love what he does,” Dave said.

What makes this moment interesting is timing. Could a revived “Chappelle’s Show” even exist in this era of cancel culture? Or does that make it more appealing?

Also – do WE need Dave Chappelle in 2026?

This feels like a temperature check. Well – leave a comment below and tell me how hot it is.