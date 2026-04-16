Lizzo Vows To Have Stomach Out All Summer In Racy Bikini Pics

Lizzo’s poolside flex proves she’s owning her 60-pound transformation and making it everyone’s business this summer.

Lizzo posted a carousel of poolside photos that left no doubt about her summer plans, and the internet immediately took notice of her confidence.

The 37-year-old artist stripped down to a Gucci-embellished printed bikini while flexing her 60-pound weight-loss transformation.

“Yall gettin the whole stomach out all summer,” she captioned the Instagram post, and that statement became the headline everyone was talking about.

Her commitment to showing off her slimmed-down frame has been consistent for months now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXIHVQPksAW/?igsh=bjdrc3lhOXJ3ZnQ2

From sparkly pink minidresses at Houston performances to white bandeau bikinis ringing in 2026, Lizzo’s been making it clear she’s comfortable in her skin.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance in that sheer brown lace dress proved she’s not just hitting the beach with her new look. Every public appearance has become a statement about reclaiming her body on her own terms.

The Coachella moment with Sexyy Red on April 10 took things to another level entirely.

Lizzo showed up in revealing chap leggings over mesh underwear during Sexyy Red’s Sahara Tent set, twerking on a life-size Labubu doll while performing “YITTY ON YO TITTYS (FREESTYLE).”

Her weight loss journey started in the fall of 2023 when she was dealing with serious mental health struggles following a sexual harassment lawsuit from former backup dancers.

She’s been open about how therapy helped her understand what her body represented.

“I am not your before picture. And I’m not your after picture either,” she said, rejecting the narrative that her transformation needed to fit anyone else’s expectations.

She ditched her vegan diet, committed to Pilates and working out, and she’s been clear that she didn’t use Ozempic to reach her goals.

She’s made it clear this summer belongs to her, stomach and all.