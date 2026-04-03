Lizzo Reveals She’s Two Months Sober From Alcohol

Lizzo announces she’s two months sober from alcohol after losing 60 pounds through diet, exercise, and a complete lifestyle change.

Lizzo just hit a major milestone in her personal wellness journey, announcing she’s been two months without alcohol after transforming her entire lifestyle.

The Grammy-winning artist posted the update on her Instagram Story using a TikTok meme that perfectly captured her vibe, making it clear she’s serious about this new chapter.

What started as an intentional weight release journey in late 2023 has evolved into a complete overhaul of how she approaches her body and mind.

The numbers tell the story. She’s shed 60 pounds through a combination of disciplined training and dietary changes that she’s been transparent about sharing with her fanbase.

According to the Daily Mail, her routine includes training three times weekly, daily sauna sessions, and consistent cardio work that’s become non-negotiable in her schedule.

She’s also completely restructured what she eats, bringing animal protein back into her diet and hiring a personal chef to handle meal prep, while cutting out sugary Starbucks drinks, full-fat sodas, and processed snacks that used to be regular parts of her day.

What makes her approach different is that she’s maintained her anti-fatphobia stance throughout the entire process.

When she appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in April 2025, she emphasized that her transformation wasn’t about judgment or shame, but about intentional personal choice.

She’s been hiking, playing pickleball, walking on the beach, dancing, and staying hydrated as part of a holistic wellness philosophy that goes way beyond just the scale.

Her boyfriend, Myke Wright, a musician and comedian she’s been dating since 2022, has been part of this journey as well.

The sobriety announcement adds another layer to what’s clearly been a comprehensive life reset.

Earlier this week, she revealed on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast that she lost her virginity just six years ago, explaining she’d wanted to win a Grammy first.

She achieved that goal in January 2020, and now she’s checking off other personal milestones on her own timeline.

Her weight-loss transformation has been documented extensively, with fitness experts crediting her success to a calorie deficit, high protein intake, and consistent strength training.

She’s not just talking about change anymore; she’s living it in real time.