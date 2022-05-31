Lucasfilm President: Donald Glover Holds All The Cards For Lando Calrissian ‘Star Wars’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the Atlanta native come back as the iconic character?

Back in 2018, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm released Solo: A Star Wars Story. The cast of the motion picture included Donald Glover playing Lando Calrissian.

There have been reports that a Lando Calrissian series is in the works for the Disney+ platform. CinemaBlend spoke to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about the possible Star Wars show.

“You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here. But there’s no movement,” said Kathleen Kennedy. “I will say that honestly. But it’s not for lack of trying. It’s just that he’s a very busy guy.”

Kennedy continued, “[Glover’s] got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he’ll come our way. So patiently waiting.” The rapper/actor is the creator of the Atlanta dramedy on FX.

Atlanta went on hiatus for four years mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 of the Donald Glover-led program premiered on March 24, 2022. The fourth season is expected to begin airing in fall 2022.

Donald Glover also performs as Hip Hop recording artist Childish Gambino. The five-time Grammy winner’s album discography includes 2011’s Camp, 2013’s Because the Internet, 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”, and 2020’s 3.15.20.

Disney+ is already home to other shows based in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian debuted in 2019. The Book of Boba Fett arrived in 2021. Obi-Wan Kenobi just hit the service on May 27 of this year.

“I have a lot of things. I like to blossom and then go away,” stated Donald Glover on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March. “Right now is definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just want it all to come out at the same time, so I feel like that’s what’s important.”