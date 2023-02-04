Ludacris Drops A New Freestyle, Saying Rap ‘Startin To Feel Fun Again’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper reminds fans why they loved him in the first place.

Rapper Ludacris hopped on his social media to remind people why he dominated the early 2000s with his creative lyricism and fire flow.

Fans should have known when he a video popped up on Instagram with his signature flow from his 2001 debut album “Word of Mouf,” that something was up.

He captioned the freestyle video, “Dis $hit Startin to feel FUN AGAIN 🎤”

“I’m original, indispensable, rhyme zone/ Skydweller Rolex , f#ck a time zone/ My watch feeling like ‘Pac/ It’s all eyez on/ and I’m the truth in the booth/ Get your lies on,” he raps.

The rhyme continues, “Working a## n##ga/ I’m a boss get your mind right/ it gets dark when you step into the limelight/ I’m on the scotch on the rocks with a lime life/ Virgos rule the world get your sign right!”

His celebrity friends jumped in his comments, all in approval of his offering.

Affion Crockett dropped nothing but fire emojis across the boards.



Fellow Virgo, Larenz Tate seemed to love the astrological shout-out.

His Disturbing the Peace sister Shawnna was all down for the pen action, writing, a message true emcees understand in emojis, “💯💪🏽👑✍🏽🔥.”

The last time Ludacris dropped a studio album was the 2015 “Ludaversal” and it seems like he might be open to gracing fans with something new.