Ludacris is now a proud Dad of four, with the birth of his new daughter with his wife Eudoxie!

Congratulations are due to Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

The lovely couple have recently welcomed into the world their second child together. The new baby makes the fourth in the Bridges brood.

The baby was born July 28, 2021.

The proud mommy posted pictures of the young angel on Monday, August 9, Instagram.

The caption said, ““Our Chance Oyali Bridges came two weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. (heart prayer hands emojis) 7/28/2021.”

Luda also posted on social media, “The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂 Chance Oyali Bridges Born 7:57am 7/28/21 🙏🏾“

Their other daughter named Cadence, who is now six years old.

His other daughters are Cai (who is 7) and Karma (who is 19), making him an ultimate girl dad.

The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps, up until three months ago. In May, the hubby leaked the news that the mocha mommy and former model was having a baby, “How is it YOUR Birthday & You’re Giving Me The Greatest Gift?”

The “Southern Hospitality” artist has taken his love for his daughters and created a business around it.

Recently, his Karma’s World Entertainment (an animated character-based series based on and named after his oldest daughter on Netflix), 9 Story Media and Mattel toys have locked in for a merchandising deal.

Back in the Spring, he posted, “I’m pleased to announce my partnership with @mattel and my new animated series #KarmasWorld coming later this year to @netflix.”