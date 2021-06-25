Ludacris, Eudoxie Waiting To Learn The Sex Of Baby Until Birth

Luda and his wife want to be surprised when their baby is born!

Rapper Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges have decided to make the arrival of their second child doubly exciting by opting not to find out the baby’s sex before the birth.

The “Area Codes” hitmaker broke the news of his wife’s pregnancy last month as he celebrated the model’s 35th birthday with a series of photos, in which she proudly cradles her bulging belly.

Now the hip-hop star has opened up about his growing family, insisting that despite already having three daughters, he will be happy with either a boy or a girl.

Asked if he’s “holding out for a boy” Ludacris told Today: “I will be happy with whatever the Most High wants to give me.

“We don’t know the sex of the child. We’re gonna wait until the day. It’s like, one of the only things that’s left to just be unpredictable these days, and it’s exciting.”

Ludacris shares five-year-old Cadance with Eudoxie, while he is also dad to six-year-old Cai, and 19-year-old Karma from previous relationships, and he’s loved every minute of life as a “girl dad,” which also served as the inspiration behind his new animated project.

“There’s so many great things that have happened from me being a girl dad,” he said. “One in particular, I have a Netflix series called ‘Karma’s World’ that comes out at the end of this fall (autumn), and it’s literally to enrich and empower young girls.”

The news of Eudoxie’s pregnancy emerged three years after she suffered a devastating miscarriage at the start of 2018.

The couple wed in 2014.