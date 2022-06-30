Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Allegedly Fired Back In Self-Defense In Deadly Shooting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chaka Zulu, co-founder of Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot on Sunday following an altercation that left another man dead.

Chaka Zulu was scared for his life and fired back in self-defense during the Atlanta shooting that left him in a critical condition and resulted in the death of another man.

The co-CEO of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace Records was leaving a Bankhead restaurant with his daughter on Sunday night (Jun. 12) when he was shot. According to TMZ, surveillance footage shows Chaka Zulu walking through the parking lot with his daughter and a friend before being approached by another man.

According to sources who viewed the footage, Chaka and the man begin exchanging words. The conversation soon escalates, with the interaction visibly intensifying. The other man allegedly kept his hand near his waistband throughout the incident.

The outlet reports that a female then steps in and pushes the other man away from Chaka Zula, but he doesn’t back down. He approaches the man, who then appears to bump Chaka before Chaka grabs him by the collar.

The situation then intensifies as another group of three or four men becomes involved. They allegedly rush Chaka and knock him to the ground before kicking and stomping on him.

Then, one of the men pulls out a gun and lets off at least two shots. Sources say Chaka Zulu got back on his feet and fired at least one shot in return.

Initial reports stated the unknown gunman fired off at least nine rounds during the incident, striking three. The men were transported to hospital where one of them died from his injuries.

TMZ reports a source close to Chaka Zulu claims he was shot at least once with the bullet coming close to his heart. They add that he’s currently in critical condition.