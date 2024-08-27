Ludacris Responds To Concerns After Drinking Ancient Glacial Water In Alaska 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris ticked off a bucket list wish while performing in Alaska, drinking water directly from a glacier.

Ludacris drinking ancient glacial water during a trip to Alaska created a commotion online as social media users debated if it was safe for him to do so.

On Monday (August 26), Luda shared a video from an Alaskan glacier, revealing he was fulfilling a bucket list dream.

“I’ve never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life and this is a first,” Ludacris said before filling a bottle with water. He couldn’t believe how good the water tasted, yelling, “Oh my God!” after he took a sip.

However, social media users were concerned that the water wasn’t safe to drink.

“Be careful with glacier water!” one person in Luda’s comment section warned. “Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses… Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system.. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe! and joked that he could have ingested something nasty.”

Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., also reacted to a clip doing the rounds on X(Twitter). “How long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him?” he joked. He also shared a TikTok video from someone who claimed they were sick for two weeks after drinking from an Alaskan glacier.

I see a lot of people name calling but still water is still water. Boil that s### and make it cold again. Shoutout to @big_business_ I saw this video on his post about the same thing pic.twitter.com/RcpzEI1fCb — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 26, 2024

The U.S. National Parks Service says it is “essential that you purify natural water.” According to the NPS website, such water may look clean but “can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases.”

Ludacris Reveals Glacier Water Was Best He’s Ever Tasted

However, despite the concerns, Ludacris revealed he feels like “superman” after drinking from the glacier.

“For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted,” he said in a follow-up video. “When I tell y’all I am a water snob, it was the best tasting water I’ve ever had in my life and as I drank, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time.”