Ludacris Ranks His Raps Skills Against Drake, Jay-Z & Lil Wayne  

Ludacris is confident that he can put his rap skills to the test against some of the greatest rappers to touch a microphone, including Drake, Jay-Z and Lil Wayne.

During the latest episode of Funky Friday with Cam Newton, Luda played a game of “Win, Lose, Draw,” where he had to pick himself or a fellow rapper as the winner in various categories.

After crowning himself the victor in the music video category over DaBaby but conceding to Missy Elliott, Newton pitted Ludacris against Lil Wayne in a freestyle battle.

“I think Wayne, he’s one of the greatest by the way, I think he’s admitted… he don’t freestyle a lot, so I would just say I would win that,” Ludacris said. “He makes songs quick as hell, don’t get me wrong.”

Newton then asked who could create a better verse in under two hours, Ludacris or Jay-Z.

“I would win on that one,” he argued before justifying his position. “That’s a strong statement to say that because again, Hov is definitely one of my favorites as well. Verses, man, I’m just gon’ go in and metaphor and style, in terms of flow, I’ma kill that s###. It’s not to say that Hov is not gon’ kill that s###.”

Luda continued, “I got to, like every f###### word, every line, every style, every flow, every metaphor. I got to go.”

While he acknowledged, “I’m great at hooks,” he gave that category to the OVO honcho. “Drake got Melodies and singing and stuff like that,” Ludacris said. “I give that to Drake, humbly speaking I’ll give him the hooks.”

Check out the podcast below. the “Win, Lose, or Draw conversation begins around the 44:00 minute mark.

Meanwhile, Ludacris fans can expect some a new album after a nine-year hiatus. Last month, Luda revealed he’s working on the follow-up to Ludaversal after taking a “step back” to live life.