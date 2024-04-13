Ludacris Working On First Album In Almost 10 Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris returns to music after a nine-year hiatus. Find out why the rapper took a step back and what awaits his fans on his new LP.

Ludacris is finally back in the studio working on the follow-up to Ludaversal. The 46-year-old, whose last album was released nine years ago, explained to Billboard that he needed to take a “step back” and live life before he was able to make music again.

“When you put out so many projects as an artist, you gotta step back a little and live a little bit of life to give the right injection again because artistry pulls from real life,” he said. “But in order to properly give the fans what they need, I gotta take a step back for a second. Now that time has passed, it’s time for more music.”

Ludacris also explained that the delay in releasing a new album was due to the freedom he had to pursue different creative avenues depending on his mood, thanks to his diverse career.

In addition to his rap career, the “Stand Up” hitmaker is also an actor, best known for the “Fast and Furious” franchise, and an awards host, having recently emceed the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

During the interview, Ludacris explained that he likes being able to switch between his different roles whenever he wants to.

“I think I just want to have numerous options and choices depending on how I feel,” he shared. “If I wake up and say, ‘I wanna put out some music today,’ I’ll put it out. If I wake up and say, ‘I wanna do a movie’ – it’s all art. It’s all entertainment.”