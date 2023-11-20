Ludacris Reveals Why He Hasn’t Dropped Album In Years; Teases Return To Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris, who starred in the 2023 films ‘Fast X’ and ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ plans to drop new music in 2024.

Ludacris aims to return to music in 2024. The 46-year-old rapper/actor discussed why he took an eight-year-long break from music and focused on his acting career in a November 20 interview with BET.

“It was just taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life,” he said. “’Cause when you put out music, in order for it to be organic and real, you gotta talk about what goes on in your life. So, if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about and that’s what I was doing.”

Ludacris has not released an album since 2015’s Ludaversal. He was unsure if his next project would be an album, but he vowed to deliver new music in 2024.

“Some music projects will be coming out next year,” he said. “I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step. I don’t wanna be like [André] 3000 and say, ‘I got an album coming out.’ I don’t know. It’s definitely some music coming next year, but I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out.”

Ludacris’ latest movie Dashing Through the Snow dropped on November 17. The holiday film is available to stream on Disney Plus.