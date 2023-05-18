LL Cool J Celebrates Ludacris On Behalf Of Hip-Hop At Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ludacris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of the premiere of the new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie.

Ludacris received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (May 18).

Hip-Hop legends LL Cool J and Queen Latifah attended the ceremony along with Ludacris’ family, friends and colleagues. LL Cool J praised Ludacris for being a “true titan” of the industry in a speech at the event.

“I just wanna let you know that Hip-Hop culture celebrates you and appreciates you,” LL Cool J said. “I respect and appreciate you, and I salute you for all that you’ve done in your career. And I wish you all the best moving forward. And I just wanna say this thing to all the kids around the world watching: Ludacris is proof that it can be done.”

Ludacris expressed his gratitude for LL Cool J and many others at the ceremony. The Fast and Furious star explained why it was so special for him to have LL Cool J speak at the Walk of Fame event.

“LL inspired me to wanna rap,” Ludacris said. “That’s why I’m here today. He is the man that inspired me to wanna rap. Thank you for all the hard work. You inspired me, LL … We’ve had numerous talks and conversations. I take all of that and I’ve taken it with me and that’s why I stand here today.”

Watch Ludacris’ Walk of Fame ceremony below.