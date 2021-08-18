Ludacris Talks Lil Duval Calling DaBaby “This Generation’s Ludacris”

“I love the fact he said he was inspired by my videos.”

Back in June, comedian Lil Duval sparked a lot of online discussions when he made comparisons between a prominent rap star of the 2000s and a prominent rap star of the 2020s.

“Da Baby is this [generation’s] Ludacris,” tweeted Lil Duval. Social media users had plenty to say about that hot take with many people rejecting the parallel because of the two rappers’ lyrical abilities.

Lil Duval added, “Not that I care, but when did the debate turn into who’s the most lyrical? I never compared Da [Baby’s] lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it 😂😂😂😂😂 but continue.”

DaBaby offered his own opinion about being compared to Ludacris. Billboard caught up with the Blame It on Baby album creator at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” said DaBaby about Ludacris. “I feel like that’s too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris, but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody.”

Da baby is this generation Ludacris — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Not that i care, but when did the debate turn into who’s the most lyrical? I never compared da baby lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it 😂😂😂😂😂 but continue — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Ludacris addressed the comparisons to DaBaby as well. The Atlanta-raised musician/actor made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, and he was asked about Lil Duval’s viral tweet.

“I saw people give him a lot of slack for that, and I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ Because I understand where Lil Duval was coming from,” said Ludacris. “In terms of everything we’re talking about – having fun with your visuals, being playful, being slick with the lyrics, and having subliminals.”

The F9 cast member continued, “I can understand where he came from with that, but I think people were trying to compare my two decades in the game to however long DaBaby’s been in there, for like two or three years. I think he’s a great artist, and I’ve said that before, and I love the fact he said he was inspired by my videos.”

Since Lil Duval’s initial tweet, DaBaby has faced significant backlash for offensive comments he made while on stage at the Rolling Loud Miami event in July. The Charlotte-bred performer lost other festival gigs and business deals as a result of those perceived homophobic comments and his response to the backlash.