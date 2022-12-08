Ludacris Teams With Mercedes-Benz To Donate Shoes To Atlanta Kids

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit provided more than 1,000 pairs of sneakers to students in Atlanta.

Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA showed their holiday spirit by giving shoes to children in Atlanta.

A total of 1,270 pairs of shoes were donated to students at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary. Ludacris and employee volunteers delivered the sneakers to kids as part of Mercedes’ Season to Shine program.

“I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event,” Ludacris said in a press release. “I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I’m thrilled to be part of that.”

Ludacris and Mercedes teamed up with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit to donate the much-needed sneakers. Shoes That Fit has provided more than 2 million pairs of shoes to children since the organization was founded in 1992.

“Shoes are intrinsically important to kids,” the nonprofit’s CEO Amy Fass said. “Too many families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities, and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact. We are so grateful to Mercedes for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of kids by providing 1,270 pairs of shoes!”

Find out more about Shoes That Fit here.