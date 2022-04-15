Ludacris To Receive Honorary Degree From Georgia State University

Georgia State University will bestow an honorary degree to Ludacris, who attended the school in the early ’90s.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, will receive an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management. The multi-platinum selling rapper attended Georgia State University in the early ‘90s before signing a deal with Def Jam Recordings.

“We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State,” the university’s president M. Brian Blake said. “He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

Ludacris eventually returned to Georgia State University in 2019. He joined the school’s Creative Media Industries Institute as an artist-in-residence.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Ludacris said. “Georgia State helped me get my start and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”

Ludacris will be presented with his honorary degree at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on May 4. Those unable to attend the event can livestream the commencement ceremony via this link.