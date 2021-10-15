Ludacris Gifts $10K To Father-Daughter Duo For Prison App

Ludacris made the donation to the software developers for their foundation which works to connect incarcerated parents and their children.

Ludacris appeared on an episode of “The Ellen Show” recently and surprised a father-daughter duo with a check for $10,000.

Jay’Aina “Jay Jay” Patton and her father Antoine created an app to help connect incarcerated parents with their children. They created the “Photo Patch” app out of first-hand experience, Antoine having spent time behind bars.

Ellen invited the software developers on the show to bring light to their app.

“Right now, I’m on a mission to help 10,000 girls of color get into the world of tech and start their career path,” Jay Jay said to Ellen and the studio audience. “Just for me, there’s not much representation of people who look like me in the world of tech and I know other little girls want to get into this world. They don’t see that they can do it.”

Young tech entrepreneur Jay Jay has created a scholarship fund to help other Black girls get their start in the technology industries.

“I want to be that guide and help them do it — and just start them off with their career,” she said. “I actually have a scholarship fund as well that we’re raising awareness for to help these women and girls start their career.”

Ellen then introduced her surprise guest saying, “I have a friend who heard about this and he wants to help,” before Ludacris came out.

Explaining that he can relate to their mission because he has incarcerated family members, he told Jay Jay and Antoine, “[I] absolutely love what you’re doing. I have family members that are incarcerated and all they ever ask for is pictures.”

Ludacris then revealed his gift saying:

“You guys are connecting the world. I have my own foundation that helps facilitate dreams for young ladies like yourself. I came here personally because I want to donate $10,000 to what you’re doing.”

Ellen then matched Luda’s donation presenting Jay Jay and Antoine with another $10,000 check.