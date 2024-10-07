Ludacris Testing Water After Glacier Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris’s worldwide quest for the purest drinking water fuels his passion and sparks a new conversation about global water quality.

Ludacris is on a mission to find the world’s purest drinking water, a journey that has taken him from Alaska’s glaciers to water sources around the globe.

In August, the rapper and actor made headlines by posting a video of himself descending a glacier in Alaska to sample some of its pristine water despite the potential risks of drinking unpurified water.

Well, Ludacris returned to Instagram with another update.

He posted a video showcasing his growing obsession with sampling water from different regions.

“Let me tell y’all something. Y’all think this whole glacier water adventure is over? Ha! It’s never over,” he announced.

Gesturing towards bottles of water sourced from Iceland, Ecuador, Hawaii, Italy, Australia, Canada and Alaska, he added, “I’ve been trying every water around the world to compare.”

Undeterred by the potential for skepticism, the 47-year-old vowed to continue his quest.

“I will not stop until I am the most hydrated mother**ker on Earth. It’s not a game,” Ludacris said with a smile. “You think it’s a game? Ha! It’s never a game!”

In a caption accompanying the post, he wrote, “The WATER QUEST CONTINUES. Have y’all tried any of these??”

While Ludacris was eager about his worldwide water comparisons, his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, responded with amusement and hesitation.

“He really is serious about this water thing,” she commented. “He actually wants me to go to a water tasting with him. Yes, there’s such a thing as water tasting, I just found out. Lol.”

In his original post from August, Ludacris proclaimed the glacier water from Alaska to be the best he’s ever tasted.

“When I tell y’all I am a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “As I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time. I feel like Superman.”