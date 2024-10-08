Luke Bryan Responds After Facing Heat For Beyoncé CMA Snub Remarks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Luke Bryan faced backlash after urging Beyoncé to “come to an award show and high-five us,” in response to the CMA Awards snub.

Country singer Luke Bryan is setting the record straight after facing backlash for his remarks on Beyoncé’s CMA Awards snub.

The criticism stems from comments he made during a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, where he suggested Beyoncé should “come into our world and be country with us a little bit” in response to the lack of nominations for her history-making Cowboy Carter album.

While he said, “Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to,” Bryan urged the superstar songstress to “come to an award show and high-five us, have fun and get in the family too.”

His comments drew criticism, with many online highlighting Beyoncé’s past experiences at the CMAs.

“It’s so adorable how Luke Bryan is acting as if Beyoncé wasn’t rejected and disrespected by much of the country music world when she performed at the CMAs,” one user wrote. “Hence why COWBOY CARTER was made in the first place.”

It's so adorable how Luke Bryan is acting as if Beyoncé wasn't rejected and disrespected by much of the country music world when she performed at the CMAs, hence why COWBOY CARTER was made in the first place. https://t.co/DqIAR7va06 pic.twitter.com/EkbRWBLQtR — hellresidentNY 🖤 (@hellresidentNY) October 3, 2024

“Luke B talking about Beyoncé is so infuriating, I don’t even know where to start,” said another. “The cost of admission is high-fiving you? Being ‘country’ on your terms, the terms the popular white men in charge get to decide, to be a part of the ‘family’?”

Luke B talking about Beyoncé is so infuriating, I don't even know where to start. The cost of admission is high-fiving you? Being "country" on your terms, the terms the popular white men in charge get to decide, to be a part of the "family"? pic.twitter.com/IRNxmrjCTu — Marissa R. Moss (@MarissaRMoss) October 2, 2024

A third user shared a quote from Beyoncé explaining Cowboy Carter was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

Luke Bryan this week: Come to an award show and high-five us.



Beyonce three months ago on her experiences of trying to high-five people within the genre over the span of her career and even perform at an award show: https://t.co/ZLxMJ2XNEC pic.twitter.com/BdWJi7CRe8 — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) October 2, 2024

It was speculated that Beyoncé was referencing her 2016 CMA Awards performance with The Chicks. She faced criticism, with country fans questioning her inclusion at the ceremony. Additionally, there was controversy around the CMAs removing posts referencing the performance.

On Monday (October 7), Bryan clarified his take due to the “ridiculous nature of the headlines,” surrounding his comments.

“I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative,” he tweeted. “I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are.”