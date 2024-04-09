Lupe Fiasco Denies Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar In 2018

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, Fiasco did offer an apology for comments about K. Dot at the time.

After J. Cole’s on-stage mea culpa at this year’s Dreamville Festival, many rap fans began focusing on other rappers apologizing throughout Hip-Hop history. Lupe Fiasco did not appreciate his name being thrown into the conversation.

J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar for his Might Delete Later diss track “7 Minute Drill.” In 2018, Lupe Fiasco also walked back comments he made about Lamar on social media.

Lupe Fiasco now claims he never issued Kendrick Lamar an apology. The Chicago-raised recording artist pushed back on that narrative in a now-deleted X post.

“I wasn’t apologizing to him lol,” Lupe Fiasco tweeted. “I was sorry about the entire shindig because it was such a waste of time and energy in something that actually had nothing to do with me.”

Fiasco continued, “Keep my name clean… I fear no rapper of any kind or on anytime…. K. Dot solid but y’all need to chill, lol.”

Back in 2018, Fiasco stated he did not believe Kendrick Lamar was a “top tier lyricist.” He also said, “[Lamar’s] overall lyrics are good, his stories phenomenal, but punchline entendre lyrically I don’t see it.”

That eventually led to the Food & Liquor album creator saying on Instagram, “I apologize for even engaging and talking about n#####’ careers, I’ll never do that s### again.”

However, Lupe Fiasco continued to blast Kid Cudi in the same Instagram Live. That beef between Lupe and Cudi played out until January of this year.