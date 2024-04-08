J. Cole Gets Blasted By Akademiks For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

The brewing battle between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole already fizzled out before either MC took the gloves off. Cole apologized for dissing Lamar on the “7 Minute Drill” track during his Dreamville Festival performance on Sunday (March 7).
DJ Akademiks took issue with J. Cole stepping away from the lyrical fight with Kendrick Lamar. The Rumble streamer repeatedly slammed the North Carolina native on the X social media platform as his mea culpa went viral.
“J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar. WTF going on in rap. N#### violated [you], [you] retaliated and [you] apologized. Kendrick might be right, aint no Big 3. It’s just BIG HIM. WTF,” Akademiks tweeted on Sunday night.
J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” served as a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single. On that song, Lamar distanced himself from the so-called “Big 3” of rap which also includes Cole and Drake.
“If Drake [apologizes] to Kendrick Lamar, I’m done with rap. Imma cover and only listen to country music,” Akademiks also posted. He later added, “Drake might have to diss J. Cole just for [the] f**k of it. How the hell we in a fight and [you] apologizing to the OPPS? WTF.”
In addition, Ak wrote, “The Big 3 from now on is Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Future. J. Cole [is] eliminated from all Hip-Hop conversations. Apologizing for dissing a n#### who violated [you]… is not Hip-Hop.” The Off The Record podcaster went on to tweet about Cole several more times throughout the night.