J. Cole Gets Blasted By Akademiks For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial content creator kicks Cole out of the Big 3.

The brewing battle between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole already fizzled out before either MC took the gloves off. Cole apologized for dissing Lamar on the “7 Minute Drill” track during his Dreamville Festival performance on Sunday (March 7).

DJ Akademiks took issue with J. Cole stepping away from the lyrical fight with Kendrick Lamar. The Rumble streamer repeatedly slammed the North Carolina native on the X social media platform as his mea culpa went viral.

“J. Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar. WTF going on in rap. N#### violated [you], [you] retaliated and [you] apologized. Kendrick might be right, aint no Big 3. It’s just BIG HIM. WTF,” Akademiks tweeted on Sunday night.

J Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar.. WTF going on in rap.. n#### violated u.. u retaliated and u apologized.

Kendrick might be right.. aint no big 3.. its just BIG HIM. WTF — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

J. Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” served as a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single. On that song, Lamar distanced himself from the so-called “Big 3” of rap which also includes Cole and Drake.

“If Drake [apologizes] to Kendrick Lamar, I’m done with rap. Imma cover and only listen to country music,” Akademiks also posted. He later added, “Drake might have to diss J. Cole just for [the] f**k of it. How the hell we in a fight and [you] apologizing to the OPPS? WTF.”

In addition, Ak wrote, “The Big 3 from now on is Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Future. J. Cole [is] eliminated from all Hip-Hop conversations. Apologizing for dissing a n#### who violated [you]… is not Hip-Hop.” The Off The Record podcaster went on to tweet about Cole several more times throughout the night.

If Drake apologize to Kendrick Lamar.. i'm Done with Rap. Imma cover and only listen to Country Music. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

First Person Shooter dont even hit the same after that dam apology… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

Drake might have to diss J Cole just for f*ck of it.. how the hell we in a fight and u apologizing to the OPPS.. WTF — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

J Cole really was never built to be #1 … he was always the Middle Child literally… Leave it to Drake and Kendrick to battle it out. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

The Big 3 from now on is Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Future. J Cole eliminated from all hip hop conversations.. apologizing for dissing a n#### who violated u… is not hip hop. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

J Cole literally said he couldn't sleep cuz he DISSED Kendrick Lamar after Kendrick Lamar annihilated his SOUL on 'Like That' ….. This n#### think he Jesus.. talmbout 'Take ya best shot imma take it on the chin' n#### think he on some 'turn the other cheek s###? — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

I aint gon lie… A NY rapper wouldn't be apologizing for S###… neither a LA rapper.. I dont know what J Cole on… the Carolinas aint looking good. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

I knew J Cole wasn't bout dat s### when He was getting Buttered up By Drake every night on stage for being #3 and he stay blushing accepting the runner up award for years before now claiming He's the best. N#### HE NEVER BELIEVED IT. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024

This N#### J Cole just gave Kendrick Lamar a bye round in the Battle.. Kendrick Don't even gotta drop another song.. Literally the N#### u dissed… Tried to Diss u back and APOLOGIZED for even tryna disrespect u. WTF going on. We've never seen this in the history of rap. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 8, 2024