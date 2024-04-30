Saweetie Claims Warner Records Blocked Her From Releasing “Nani” Single Early

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The self-described Icy Girl previously accused the company of not clearing another track.

Saweetie has had a lot to say about Warner Records. The 30-year-old rapper blamed the label for her upcoming song “Nani” not appearing on DSPs sooner than expected.

“I asked Warner if we could release NANi earlier… Don’t say I ain’t try,” Saweetie tweeted on Monday (April 19). That X post amassed over 190,000 views and 2,200 likes on the platform.

“Warner wouldn’t clear it,” Saweetie stated when asked why “Icy Girl, Icy World” never saw the light of day. Like the forthcoming “Nani” single, the California-born recording artist previewed “Icy Girl, Icy World” for her fans.

A snippet of “Nani” arrived on social media on March 30. The former University of Southern California student later teased shooting an official music video for the track on her Instagram page. This came after her debut album has been delayed numerous times following expectations of a 2021 release date.

“It’s dropping soon. Honestly, it was a body of work with no soul. So right now I’m working on the details because I really want the world to feel me,” Saweetie said in 2021 about the pushed-back Pretty B#### Music project.