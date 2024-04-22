Saweetie Says Warner Records Wouldn’t Clear Controversial “Icy Girl, Icy World” Single 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice dropped their version of the Barbie-inspired track first.

Many Saweetie fans have been patiently waiting for the rapper to release a single tentatively titled “Icy Girl, Icy World.” The song sampled “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

After teasing the record online, Saweetie’s version of the Danish-Norwegian pop group’s 1997 hit never made it to DSPs. The California native explained why “Icy Girl, Icy World” remained in the vault.

“So what happend to this?” an X user with a Nicki Minaj profile picture asked Saweetie on the social media platform. The tweet included a clip of the Warner recording artist rapping to the unreleased “Icy Girl, Icy World.”

Saweetie responded, “Warner wouldn’t clear it.” When questioned if she would consider releasing “Icy Girl, Icy World” like 2024’s “Immortal Freestyle,” she wrote, “Whew, this was [supposed] to pop the mixtape offfff!!!!!”

whew 🙃 this was suppose to pop the mixtape offfff !!!!! https://t.co/AeF2HwQuaf — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 21, 2024

There was controversy surrounding the Aqua-sampling “Icy Girl, Icy World.” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice used the same sample for their Grammy Award-nominated “Barbie World” collaboration.

“Barbie World” lived on the Barbie movie soundtrack. The single peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, songwriter Jason “Problem” Martin accused Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice of stealing the song’s concept from Saweetie.

“There are no rules,” Saweetie stated in a 2023 interview about the biting allegations. “It’s inspiration. I love to inspire, that’s my purpose here, and they look bomb as f### in the video. So it’s just like, ‘Okay, b####, I see you.’ Mine’s still coming out though.”