Saweetie Still Wants To Collaborate With Nicki Minaj Despite “Barbie World” Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Warner recording artist says women working together is magical.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” currently sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. There was some controversy surrounding the Top 10 hit because of an unreleased song by Saweetie.

Apparently, Saweetie also sampled Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” for a track titled “Icy Girl, Icy World.” In June, songwriter Jason “Problem” Martin accused Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice of blatantly stealing Saweetie’s concept for the “Barbie World” single.

“There are no rules,” Saweetie stated in a recent interview with the Power 106 radio station. “It’s inspiration. I love to inspire, that’s my purpose here, and they look bomb as f### in the video. So it’s just like, ‘Okay, b####, I see you.’ Mine’s still coming out though.”

It seems the online discourse about “Barbie World” and “Icy Girl, Icy World” has not prevented Saweetie from still wanting to work with Nicki Minaj in the future. The University of Southern California alumna spoke to PopSugar about a few of her dream collaborations, including possible songs with Minaj, Solange Knowles, and Trina.

“I think that something special happens when two creative worlds collide. When we’re making music, we’re putting our soul and our spirit into it,” Saweetie told the Vox Media-owned outlet. “Women in a room together is just magical, so I think it’s great that we create magical moments that the world can witness.”

Throughout her career, Saweetie teamed up with other female rappers such as Latto, Trina, City Girls, Doja Cat, and Baby Tate. In addition to collaborating with Ice Spice on two 2023 tracks, Nicki Minaj’s catalog also contains songs with Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Coi Leray, and Sexyy Red.