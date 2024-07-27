Lupe Fiasco Shuts Down Kendrick Lamar Feud Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lupe Fiasco clarifies he holds no grudge against Kendrick Lamar, celebrating their shared cultural influence in a candid X Spaces discussion.

Kendrick Lamar is supposedly not at odds with Lupe Fiasco despite circulating rumors of a feud. The revelation came during a Twitter (X) Spaces chat last weekend, when Lupe addressed fans’ questions about any lingering animosity with K. Dot.

Known offstage as Wasalu Jaco, Lupe emphasized his admiration for the “Not Like Us” rapper, clarifying that he has no quarrel with Lamar.

“I’m a Kendrick fan for more than his music,” Lupe stated. “I like his creativity and conceptualization. And the decisions that he makes. I also like his impact into the culture for Black folks. I like that he inspires Black folks. That’s why I never said I don’t like him.”

Lupe continued, reflecting on his sentiments towards Kendrick and other prominent figures in the industry.

“Even if I don’t like all his songs or listen to all his songs—and same thing with Drake—I understand their impact into the culture and I would never, ever, ever—because for me it’s us first—ever, ever disparage.”

Lupe Fiasco, who Kendrick has been ducking for a decade, asks how can Kendrick say Drake isn’t apart of the culture and hip-hop but he’s selling more records and tour dates than Kendrick? pic.twitter.com/yo6L5sydeP — King Jared (@certifiedjared) July 21, 2024

The conversation, however, didn’t stop there. Lupe went on to challenge fans who believed otherwise to present evidence of any past feud.

“I don’t have a problem with dude,” he added. “Show me where I’ve explicitly said I don’t like him. Show me that. Then we can move on.”

Kendrick Lamar, now 37, has remained silent on Lupe’s statements, neither confirming nor denying the rapper’s claims of peaceful coexistence.

An intriguing twist in the discussion occurred when Lupe expressed his admiration for the creative environment fostered by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), Kendrick Lamar’s initial record label.

“One thing that I wish I had,” Lupe said. “This is me being open and vulnerable that I’ve always looked at like, ‘Man, I wish I had that.’ I wish I had that creative space that they created at TDE.”