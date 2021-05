Find out how you can see the Midwest emcee highlight his sophomore LP in his hometown.

Lupe Fiasco is one of a limited number of Hip Hop artists that can claim they released back-to-back classics with their first two major label debut albums. 2006’s Food & Liquor was followed by the equally revered The Cool in 2007.

Attendees at this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago will get a special experience when Lupe Fiasco arrives to perform The Cool in its entirety. The Chitown native made the announcement on Twitter.

Riot Fest: “Hey Lupe Fiasco you wanna come perform The Cool from front to back at our next festival?” Me: “No” Riot Fest: “Please?” Me: Ok The Cool x @RiotFest is a thing. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/LcrzMy3HVC — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) May 20, 2021

The Cool hosts the critically-acclaimed tracks “Paris, Tokyo,” “Hip-Hop Saved My Life,” and “Dumb It Down.” The song “Superstar” featuring Matthew Santo became Lupe Fiasco’s first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and his first Platinum-certified single.

Additionally, The Recording Academy nominated The Cool for Best Rap Album at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards. Fiasco also picked up nods in the Best Rap Solo Performance (“Paris, Tokyo”), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Superstar”), and Best Rap Song (“Superstar”) categories.

In 2019, Lupe Fiasco was the main attraction for the Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago. The lyricist ran through every track on Food & Liquor. That show was attended by other individuals who played significant roles in the creation of the emcee’s first LP.

Ayesha Jaco, Fiasco’s sister, provided the poetic “Intro” for Food & Liquor. She took the stage with him at RBMF Chicago. Photographer Chuck Anderson was inside the Riviera Theatre for the Food & Liquor celebration as well. Anderson shot the album’s famous cover art.

Lupe Fiasco will be part of the Riot Fest 2021 lineup that also includes other Hip Hop acts like Run The Jewels and Vic Mensa. Legendary Rock band Nine Inch Nails will headline the event which is scheduled for September 17-19 at Chicago’s Douglass Park.