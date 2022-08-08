Lupita Nyong’o Teases Identity Of New Black Panther

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Oscar winner uses a Ricky Dillard & New G song to troll her followers.

Many MCU fans went into a frenzy after Marvel Entertainment presented the first official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The forthcoming sequel stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong’o.

The Wakanda Forever trailer had viewers asking who will take over the duties of Black Panther following the death of T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa/Black Panther before the actor passed away from colon cancer complications in 2020.

It appears Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi will not be the one to put on the suit either. Kaluuya reportedly pulled out of Wakanda Forever due to a scheduling issue with Jordan Peele’s Nope.

However, Lupita Nyong’o will be back as Nakia. She decided to troll her 9.4 million Instagram followers this weekend about the movie. Nyong’o joked about revealing which on-screen character is actually behind the Black Panther mask for Wakanda Forever.

The Academy Award winner (12 Years a Slave) posted a video of herself on her Instagram page. The clip’s audio says, “When they ask me to tell them who the new Black Panther is: [Nyong’o lip syncs Ricky Dillard & New G’s ‘There Is No Way’].”

Lupita Nyong’o also wrote in the IG caption, “Dropping hints about who the new Black Panther is… #WakandaForever #GospelTruth #BlackPanther #Spoilers.” The video has over 1.7 million plays.

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returned to once again direct the latest installment in the film franchise.

2018’s Black Panther became a global phenomenon. The motion picture grossed more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. It is currently the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time globally and the 5th highest-grossing movie of all time domestically ($700,426,566).

The Wakanda Forever teaser also featured a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” by Nigerian artist Tems. Composer Ludwig Göransson recently released the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP which includes Tems, Ghanaian artist Amaarae, and Mexican artist Santa Fe Klan.